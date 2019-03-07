CAF CC: Maintain Wahab-Ganiu Defensive Paring – Frimpong Manso Advises C.K. Akunnor

Coach of Nkoranza Warriors, Frimpong Manso has advised Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach C.K. Akunnor to stick to the defensive pair of Wahab Adams and Ismael Ganiu that he deployed during his team’s success against Nkana FC.

C.K. Akunnor after heeding to several pleas to work on his team’s defense, benched Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and introduced Wahab Adams to partner Ismael Ganiu at the heart of the defense.

The defensive partnership helped Kotoko keep a clean sheet as they hammered Nkana FC by three goals to nil in their CAF Confederations Cup game.

Frimpong Manso who is also a former Kotoko player believes the defensive pair Akunnor deployed help the team keep a clean sheet for the first time in the CAF Confederations Cup.

“I think the introduction of Wahab Adams to defense of Kotoko was really good. He played very well and maintaining that pair of defenders could help the course of the club,” he told Light FM.

Frimpong Manso also hailed the performance of new boy Daniel Darkwa.

“Also, Daniel Darkwa did very well. His surging runs, passes and crosses were simply brilliant. All he needs is consistency in playing more matches.”

Asante Kotoko who are currently second in Group C will take on Al Hilal of Sudan at home on Sunday as they seeking qualification out of the CAF Confederations Cup group stages.