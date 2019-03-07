Modern Ghana logo

Right To Dream Academy To Hold Trials On March 18

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Right To Dream Academy hold a justify-your-inclusion exercise at the Kawukudi Park in Accra on 18 March 2019.

The move is to select budding talents into the renowned football academy.

''Right To Dream never charges for trials and people should always be aware of scammers. We strictly advise against travelling from outside of Ghana to attend and we are not liable for associated transportation costs or accommodation," RtD said in a social media post.

"We will be hosting trials in other regions in Ghana such as Kumasi and the northern region of Ghana at a later stage in the year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
