Ghana Qualifies For U-21 Africa Beach Volleyball Championship

Ghana’s U-21 male and female beach volleyball team would lead Africa Zone Three to the 2019 Africa U-21 beach volleyball championship to be held later in the year.

Both teams earned the qualification slot after going unbeaten in the just ended Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Zone Three beach volleyball Nations cup held last weekend.

The five-nation tournament was held at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra.

In the male division, Ghana defeated Benin in their opening match 2-0 and went ahead to defeat Niger also 2-0 to end the first day while the female team also defeated Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 and Nigeria with the same score.

In day two, Ghana’s male team sealed the tournament with a 2-0 win against Nigeria while the women also finished with a 2-0 win over Benin.

Ghana’s male team was represented by Kelvin Carboo and Samuel Asrifi with Moro Mumuni as coach while Belinda Awuku and Rushaka Katadat represented the female team with Seidu as coach.

At the end of the two-day championship, the male team finished first with 12 points followed by their counterparts from Niger with Nigeria placing third and Benin finishing fourth.

In the female division, Ghana again finished tops with 12 points followed by Nigeria with Benin finishing third and Cote D’Ivoire placing fourth.

President of the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA), Paul Atchoe, commended the countries for participating in the championship.

He explained that Ghana would be waiting for the completion of such events by the remaining zones before a host for the Africa U-21 Beach Volleyball championship.

He also added that Ghana’s senior beach volleyball team has automatically qualified for the maiden Africa Beach Games to be held in Sal, Cape Verde in June this year.

He said Ghana would also be hosting the Africa Zone Three indoor volleyball championship at the Accra Sports Stadium later in the year while they continue to prepare for a qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.