Muay Thai Championship: Defenders Of Pro Fighting Factory (Ghana) To Display At Bukom Boxing Arena

Switzerland based award-winning world kickboxing champion and trainer, Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai's Pro-Fighting Factory presents a big Muay Thai event at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, the capital of Ghana on March 9, 2019, headlined by a WBC Muay Thai championship in independence week.

The Defenders of Ghana: World Class PFF Muay Thai Championship At Bukom Boxing Arena

The best Mua Thai Fighters in the world will be on show in Ghana this year, 2019 for an eye-opening performance for the world to see how far the Pro Fighting Factory (PFF) Team has gone with no government support.

The event is happening on March 9 at the Bukom Boxing Arena and fight fans can Never afford to miss. It will be full of fun, action and tears.

Watch out for other entertainment stars on the bill. Start saving towards this great event in Accra, Ghana to celebrate the independence anniversary. New IBF Lightweight champion who started as a footballer and kickboxer will make a special appearance as a special guest as well as some top executives from WBC Muay Thai

Ten exciting bouts have been lined up between Ghanaians and top foreign opponent from all over the continents.

1. Jonathan Euro (Ghana) v Abdul Rushed (India)

2. Samuel Plange (Ghana) v P.Askar (India)

3. Francis Dodoo (Ghana) v Jesus Zamora Salvador (Philippines)

4. Dolphina Walter Tony (Malaysia) v Natacha De Almeida (Switzerland)

5. Isaac Commey (Ghana) v A-Karadech Seesombat (Thailand)

6. Isaac Aikins (Ghana) v Hassan Acinik (Turkey)

7. Stephen Bruce (Ghana) v Sodiq Mohammed (Nigeria)

8. Gladys Dede Anang (Ghana) v Eranda Ireni (Switzerland) - Amateur Muay Thai

9. Stephen Abbey (Ghana) v Opponent To Be Confirmed – boxing

10, Manyo Plange (Ghana) v TBA – Boxing