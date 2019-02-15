Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: We Have Mapped Up A Strategy Against Nkana FC - CK Akunnor

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: We Have Mapped Up A Strategy Against Nkana FC - CK Akunnor

Ahead of their third group game against Nkana FC, head coach of Asante Kotoko, CK Akunnor has confirmed that he has mapped out a strategy to overcome the Zambian side.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweight will be hosted by the Zambian side on 24 February 2019 at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

And according to the former Dreams FC gaffer, he and his team has a plan against their opponents and they hope to come out with a win or draw on match day.

“We have our game plan against Nkana FC and hopefully it will work out perfectly for us and subsequently. We have seen their game against Al Hilal and Zesco so we have a fair idea about the team,” he told Happy FM.

Concerning the outcome of the game, he indicated that the team will not settle for anything not less than a win or draw.

“I won’t be able to tell if we can win, lose or draw but we are going with the aim of winning or getting at least a draw”

The Porcupine Warriors are third in Group C with three points after two matches played.

Nkana FC defeated Al Hilal by 2-1 in their last game at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Richard Ofori Rated Among Players With Highest Play Time In Absa PL
All You Need To Know About The Asamoah Gyan DNA Saga
Dreams FC, Hearts of Oak Doubleheader Friendly Called Off
Emmanuel Boateng Bid Levante Teammates Farewell Ahead Of China move
TOP STORIES

GPHA Woman Killed By Strangulation and Asphyxia —Report

2 hours ago

AWW Saga: I Only Heard About The Masked Men Through The Medi...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line