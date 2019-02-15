CAF CC: We Have Mapped Up A Strategy Against Nkana FC - CK Akunnor

Ahead of their third group game against Nkana FC, head coach of Asante Kotoko, CK Akunnor has confirmed that he has mapped out a strategy to overcome the Zambian side.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweight will be hosted by the Zambian side on 24 February 2019 at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

And according to the former Dreams FC gaffer, he and his team has a plan against their opponents and they hope to come out with a win or draw on match day.

“We have our game plan against Nkana FC and hopefully it will work out perfectly for us and subsequently. We have seen their game against Al Hilal and Zesco so we have a fair idea about the team,” he told Happy FM.

Concerning the outcome of the game, he indicated that the team will not settle for anything not less than a win or draw.

“I won’t be able to tell if we can win, lose or draw but we are going with the aim of winning or getting at least a draw”

The Porcupine Warriors are third in Group C with three points after two matches played.

Nkana FC defeated Al Hilal by 2-1 in their last game at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.