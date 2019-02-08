Modern Ghana logo

A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Kotoko Meet Rev Obofour Ahead Of CAF CC Clash With Zesco United

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The entire Asante Kotoko fan base are on the streets of Kumasi to mobilise support for their second Group C fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

However, ahead of the clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the team met the founder and leader of Believers of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour.

Rev Obofour was presented with a customized jersey from their kit suppliers Strike and called on him to rally his support behind the team in their Africa campaign.

Mr Edwin Okyere Boateng, Evans Owusu and Frank Appiah (Sports Journalist) are the leaders of the Awareness Group.

The reigning MTN FA Cup champions suffered a 1:0 defeat in their opening game against Al Hilal in the Group C opener in Sudan.

