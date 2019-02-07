We Are Not Under Pressure Ahead Of Kotoko Clash – Zesco Utd Coach

Head coach for Zesco United, George Lwandamina has revealed that his side is in no way under pressure ahead of their second match in the Group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Zambian gianst are expected to arrive in Ghana next week ahead of that important fixture on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Speaking to Kumasi based Nhyira fm, Coach George Lwandamina insisted his team is not under pressure coming up against the wounded Kumasi Asante Kotoko who will be determined to amass three points especially after losing their first game against Al Hilal. He opines that he has been in the game for a long time and knows no pressure in games of this nature.

“I think I have been long enough in this game or in this business so there are three results. There is win, there is draw, there is loss and every coach prepares his team to win all the games. But are you telling me that all the coaches in the world have achieved this one? The answer is no so why should I put myself under pressure”, Coach Lwandamina said.

He further shared that the Porcupine Warriors should be the ones under pressure mainly because they are the home team and the ones in desperate need of the 3 points.

“I think the team which will be playing at home is the one which will be under pressure. Not us”, he indicated.

The Zambian giants currently top Group C of the CAF Confederations Cup and a win for them in this match will game them a major boost whiles kicking Kotoko into more trouble.

Kickoff time for that match will be at 1:00pm.