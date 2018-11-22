AWCON 2018: Nigeria Coach Rues Missed Chances Despite Thumping Zambia

Head coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Thomas Denerby has reiterated that his side should have scored more goals in their 4-0 thumping of Zambia on Wednesday.

The gaffer who was happy with the result was not satisfied with the potency of his strikers.

"I'm very happy we managed the game and to score four goals is very good, but honestly, if there is something with the game I'm not 100 happy about is that we should have scored more goals, all the same, it's a good result,' he said after the game.

The Falcons will next tackle Equatorial Guinea on Saturday and the coach insists it will be another important game if they hope to reach the knockout rounds of the competition.

"Three days ago when I was sitting here, we just lost a game and I talked about being professional, use your experience, come back to next game, don't be anxious, just work on hard and that's what I will tell the players before the next game,' he said.

"Don't think that this game we won today is the final game in the group, now we have to work hard so we can get a qualification to the semifinal.'

