AWCON 2018: We Are Ready For Nigeria Clash - Zambia Coach Bruce Mwape

Head coach of the Zambia female team, Bruce Mwape says his side are focused and ready for defending champions, Nigeria in their second group game at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Shepolopolo, head into the game beaming with confidence after thrashing former champions Equatorial Guinea 5-0 in their first group game.

However, Mwape revealed that despite the big win on Sunday, the team remains levelled headed and up for the task against Nigeria.

"We won the opening game and that is now history, it is water under the bridge. That is past and gone. Our focus is on the next game against Nigeria," he said in the pre-match conference.

"Nigeria is a very strong team which we know and losing their first game to South Africa, they would want to make amends against us (Zambia) and by claiming all the three points.

"We are also ready and well-prepared to face them (Nigeria). It is actually true that we need to adjust our tactics because playing against Nigeria is different from our opening game with Equatorial Guinea.

"We know the Nigerians are skilful and have good tactics and strategies but will try by all means to neutralise that with our tactics. We will stick to our style and we know it and cannot disclose it in the opening."

