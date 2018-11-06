'I Am Ready To Welcome Hearts of Oak Vacant Coaching Job' - Polo

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Ahmed Polo has confirmed his readiness to coach the club for the second time if called upon by the club's management.

The Accra based club have been without a substantive trainer since they parted ways with the interim manager, Henry Wellington, after the first round of the truncated 2017/2018 Zylofon Cash Premier League.

In an interview with Happy FM, the former Ghana ace expressed his interest in occupying the vacant coaching role.

"As a coach, I'm always ready so if Hearts of Oak wants me, I am ready. However, I will bring my own technical team,' he indicated.

Polo, who was known as the dribbling magician during his days with the Phobians bemoaned the current state of his beloved club.

"The current state of Hearts Of Oak is not good. The constant change of the technical team is not the best for the club.'

Polo who previously managed the club guided the team to third place in the 2013/2014 Ghana Premier League season after coach David Duncan's contract with the club was terminated.