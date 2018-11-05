Hearts of Oak Reveals Decision To Terminate Akrofi And Gbeti's Contract

Management Member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Barimah Akambi has revealed why Richard Akrofi and goalkeeper Silvanus Evans Gbeti contract was terminated.

The Phobian club on Friday released the pair on last week Friday citing non-performance and financial constraints in paying their salaries as reasons.

Akrofi who formed a solid partnership with the former captain of the club, Robin Gnagne failed to live up to expectation making just five appearances in the first round of the 2017/2018 season until the Ghana Premier League abruptly came to an end due to Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12' documentary that has uncovered the rot in Ghana football.

However, Gbeti, 26, who joined the club from Bolga All-Stars also made just two appearances for the club against Techiman Eleven Wonders and AshantiGold.

“The league has been suspended and as it stands now, nobody knows when it will be resumed, so we decided to release them.

"We cannot continue to pay their salaries when we don’t need their services any longer.

"We thus ended their contracts to enable them to seek opportunities in other clubs,” Alhaji Akambi told the Graphic Sports.