Ibrahim Tanko Lament On Daniel Amartey's Sickening Injury

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has lamented on Daniel Amartey’s horrific injury.

The Ghanaian defender has been ruled out for the next four months after picked up an ankle injury in the Foxes League match against West Ham United last week.

The 23-year-old broke his ankle after attempting to win a ball from West Ham midfielder Mitchell Antonio but have gone successfully undergone a surgery.

However, Tanko has called on the Lecister City defender to remain strong and bounce back as a better player.

“It is a difficult moment for him, it is a blow not only for his Club but for Ghana as well,” Tanko told Happy FM.

“Let’s pray and hope he returns quickly, as I said it is a difficult time for him and he will need our support.

“We hope to see him soon on the pitch because he is an important player.”

The former FC Copenhagen defender will be missing Ghana’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia this month.