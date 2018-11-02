GNPC Speedsters Club Grooms Sprinters For 2020 Summer Olympics

In its bid to revive sprint in the country and reclaim Ghana’s lost glory internationally, the Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation (GNPC) Speedsters Club have officially inducted four young athletes inducted at a brief ceremony Thursday evening in Accra.

The inductees, Edwin Gadayi 17, Grace Obour 17, Idrisu Musa and Raymond French will be housed, fed and prepared mentally and psychologically ahead of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics.

Unlike before were these athletes are exported to the US and other parts of the world, the introduction of the Speedsters Club in 2016 aimed at a formidable sprint team for Ghana from the annual GNPC Fastest Human competition.

The four young rising sprinters were selected from this year’s competition held in Kumasi for the 3rd edition of the Speedster Club camping.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, CEO of the Speedsters Club, Rex Bobbie said the focus is to prepare the four sprinters for the Ghana relay team for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

According to him, Ghana which was highly recognized in the relay and has not participated in the competition since 1996 is disappointing.

He said, “with this athletes, I am confident in this young sprinters and I believe with the right treatment and the kind of efforts the team together with GNPC, I think we are going to excel.”

He added that “ for us to achieve our goal, we needed to start somewhere and that’s what we are doing with our seven-year development plan, focusing on maturing the best athletes in the world for Ghana because that is what we are known for.”

With the GNPC Speedsters Club, the athletes will have access to the right nutrition, access to good comfort, access to good mental fortitude and all the necessary the ingredients to make them compete effectively.

Sprinters Profile

Edwin Gadayi from the Volta Region – 17 years and 5ft 9 inches, he’s the first one to be selected into Pour Club, back to back. He won two gold medals for Ghana at the ECOWAS U-20 championships, lost focus at the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 2018 final of finals last month by not advancing from the heats, due to one problem after the other; yet he remains the country’s finest.

Grace Obuor from the Ashanti Region – 17 years old and 5ft 8 inches. She won a gold medal for Ghana in the 400 meters at the ECOWAS U-20 championships and also came and she came and blew all away in the 100 meters of the U-18 category, to be crowned GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human U-18 this year. She’s a final year student at the great TI AMASS SHS.

Raymond French from Takoradi, 19 years and 5ft 10 inches and an amazing sprinter. Watch out for this raw talent. He didn’t win anything but our technical team selected him based on his ability.

Iddrisu Musa, 18, 6ft tall, from the Northern Region ,is the latest sensation. He beat all in Ghana to be crowned GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human U-18 and has so much strength.