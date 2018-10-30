Kudumu, Precious Win Yokama Marathon

John Kudumu shrugged off stiff opposition from hundreds of racers to win the 3rd Yokama half marathon at Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region recently.

He was followed by Frimpong Kwabena and Umar Fuseni in that order, while Precious Nyarba came first in the female category, it was Kumetto Grace, who took the second position with Issaka Amidu placing third.

And for their efforts, they took home special cash prizes, medals, trophies with all athletes receiving certificates.

14-year old Eunice Nartey emerged as the youngest runner, taking home a medal. Samuel Teye, 36, won the oldest runner prize. Mathew Akpanglo was the winner for the “Obiaa y3 winner” raffle. He took home a Nasco 32” Led television.

The various winners were awarded at the durbar of the Ngmayem festival. The chief of lower Manya Krobo, Nene Sakitey II, the Queen mother, Manye Krobo, Hon Ebenezer Okletey Tarlabi, and other dignitaries graced the event.

The “Yokama 2013” Foundation, in collaboration with Dreamland Sports Plus arranged the third edition of the Run For Life Half Marathon.

It was initiated and fully funded by Mrs Linda Korkor Tsu Adadevoh, “Yokama 2013”.

The race started at Akuse through to Kpong and ended at Koudjonya Millennium Park.

It was aimed at creating awareness on healthy living through sports and to create room for socialization.