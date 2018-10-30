Asante Kotoko Is Not Ready To Compete In Africa - Kurt Okraku

The Chief Executive Officer of Dreams FC, Kurt E.S Okraku has reiterated that Asante Kotoko is not prepared to compete in Africa next season.

The Porcupine Warriors have been granted the represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign after the management of the club petitioned the Normalization Committee after it was agreed that no club will participate in Africa following Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12' video which have uncovered the rot in Ghana football.

However, the renowned football administrator believes the Kumasi based side are not ready for Africa.

"Overall I don't think Kotoko is ready to compete in Africa," he told Asempa FM.

"George Amoako needs a lot of time to settle, lots of finances and time to find the right players to be able to compete," he added.

He also called on the government to invest in football and insisted that football is a powerful tool for national development.

"I will always advocate government supports clubs when they qualify to play in CAF inter-club competitions

and domestic football as well.

"In countries where football is thriving, there is always direct investment from government.

"It's important for us to appreciate the role of sports in general and the importance of football in the development of the country.

"Football could be a very powerful tool for development," he added.