Jordan Ayew Is Low On Confidence After Latest Snub

Crystal Palace striker Jordan is low on confidence after he was benched in the side's 2-0 defeat at Everton in the English Premier League over the weekend.

The 27-year-old failed to climb off the bench as his side lost at Goodison Park to leave them just two points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

The Ghana international is yet to score for Palace since he joined from Swansea City at the start of the season.

Ayew is under pressure to step into the shoes of injured Christian Benteke who is expected back in January.

Palace failed to claim a win or score a goal in their first four fixtures of the season at Selhurst Park.

Palace have scored only five times in nine Premier League games this season and once in their last four following the result at Goodison Park, their third straight defeat.

