Striker John Antwi Rejoins Misr el Makasa After Short Holiday In Ghana

Ghana striker John Antwi arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to rejoin his Egyptian Premier League side Misr El Makasa after a trip to his native country.

Antwi took advantage of the the international break to visit his family and sort out a personal issues back home.

He will start training with the side ahead of next Wednesday's Egyptian Cup match against Wadi Degla.

Antwi has been in top scoring form this season in the league for Misr el Makasa.

