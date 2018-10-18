Dormaa-Based Juvenile Club Unity SC Pay 'Five Footballs' As Transfer Fee To Sign 14-Year-Old Whiz Kid

Ambitious juvenile club Dormaa Unity SC have signed Clifford Gyabaa with five footballs as transfer compensation to his former club.

The 14-year-old talented footballer is joining Unity from another colts club Dolphins FC also based in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Gyabaa comes from neighbouring Wamfie but schooling at the senior high level with Dormaa Senior High School.

In August this year, Unity SC completed a move for 10-year-old Frank Adomah with three balls as the transfer fee.

