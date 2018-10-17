Equatorial Guinea Banned From Playing In 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations

Equatorial Guinea women's national team have been disqualified from participating in the 2018 Women's AFCON which starts next month Ghana after fielding an ineligible player.

One player was found guilty of using forged and falsified documents according to the investigations done by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) protested in June this year that Equatorial Guinea fielded an ineligible player during the qualifiers.

The Equatoguineans fielded Annette Jacky Messomo who according to FKF is Cameroonian.

Kenya will be the replacement as the draw for the tournament is scheduled to take place on 21st October, 2018.

