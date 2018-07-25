Male Beach Volleyball Team Qualifies For 2018 Youth Olympic Games In Argentina

Ghana's male beach volleyball team at the ongoing Africa Youth Games in Algiers, Algeria has booked their place as one of Africa's reps for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

The team booked their ticket after winning silver in their final match against Mozambique earlier today. They lost by 0-2.

Ghana has now won two medals; a bronze from Abeiku Jackson in swimming and silver from the male volleyball team.

But another good news is that the Hockey U17 Female team have also made it to the semi-final at the time of filing this report.

From our observations, we can report that the Ghanaian young sportsmen and women are doing well to put the nation back on the world sports map.