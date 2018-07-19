Fatau Dauda Impresses As Enyimba FC Pip WAC In CAF Confederation Cup

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda excelled for Enyimba FC as they pipped Williamsville AC in the CAF Confederation Cup in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The People's Elephant defeated the Ivorian side 1-0 in the third match of the CAF's second-tier competition courtesy Ibrahim Mustapha's 7th-minute strike.

Though Enyimba controlled much of possession, WAC had some chances to pull level in the second stanza but the Ghanaian custodian was up to task as he thwarted their efforts.

The win lifts Enyimba to the summit of the log with six points, two above WAC after three games.

