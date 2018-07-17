Daley Blind: Ajax Confirm Deal For Man Utd & Netherlands Defender

Defender Daley Blind has completed his move from Manchester United to former club Ajax, for a fee that could eventually rise to £18.5m.

Blind, 28, joined United from Ajax for £13.8m in 2014, when fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal was in charge.

The Netherlands international was a regular under Van Gaal - but his appearances have reduced since Jose Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford.

"To play for the biggest club in the world meant a lot," Blind tweeted.

"I had a great four years with four trophies. I want to thank everyone, I will never forget some of the special games and moments, but now it's time to go home."

Blind played in both the 2016 FA Cup final and the following year's Europa League final victory over Ajax.

It is understood the Dutch club will pay an initial £14m to re-sign Blind on a four-year deal.