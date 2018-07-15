The Singing Goes On As Ghana’s Twitter Goes Agog with #CokeColorsGhana

What started as a spontaneous lip sync competition for twitter users to sing the Coca-Cola theme song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup “Colors” by Jason Derulo with #CokeColorsGhana has ended up being the trending thing as twitter was flooded with videos of people trying to sing the song.

The sing along obviously provided an opportunity for those yearning to showcase their singing prowess the chance to exhibit. For some, it was the gyrating rhythm of the song that got them singing, whiles others just joined the frenzy as the World Cup draws to a close.

The #CokeColorsGhana caught on with most people to an extent @Kwabena_dampson even thinks he can sing the “Colors” song better than Kuami Eugene.

@martyisd did not want to commit any musical blunder so he just posted the lyrics of the song on his timeline. He was obviously singing the song in his mind.

Check out more trends below.

