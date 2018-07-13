Ghana Badminton Makes History With JE Wilson Ghana International Series

The Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG), has achieved another significant milestone in the history of the sport, after opening a four-day International Badminton Tournament dubbed "JE Wilson Ghana International Series".

The four-day global badminton tournament, which kicked off on Thursday, July 12 and is expected to end on Sunday, July 15, at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Sports Center in Tema.

It is the first in the 44-year history of the Association.

The historic feat achieved by the BAG has attracted over 18 countries pitching camp in the country and about 124 international players being hosted for the tournament.

Top badminton countries like India, Malaysia, Belgium, Portugal, USA, Nigeria, Benin, Egypt, Senegal, Togo, South Africa, Czech Republic, among others have all arrived to participate in the tournament.

BAG has described the event as one of the biggest on its calendar this year and for that reason have put in all efforts to make it successful.

Mr Evans Yeboah, President of BAG in an interview with the GNA Sports said the Association were excited with the feat achieved in making the tournament a reality, adding that, hosting the tournament gave a lot of prospect to the future of the sport in Ghana.

'For us it is extremely historic to host such a big tournament and we are really happy about it. We are also happy because it will as well help us to be able to put the Ghana team in good shape. As an Association we expect that this tournament serves as pedestal for us to move the sport and grow it in the country,' he said.