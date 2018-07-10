Former Arsenal And Ivorian Star Emmanuel Eboue Released From Police Custody

FORMER Arsenal ace Emmanuel Eboue has been released by cops after being arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.

The former defender, 35, was held by cops after being arrested outside a home in Enfield, North London.

He has been released on bail for further enquiries on suspicion of arson and malicious communications but faces no further action in respect to the arson.

A Met Police statement read: “Police investigating an alleged offence at a residential address in Enfield on Saturday, 30 June, arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside the address at around 17:00hrs on Saturday, 7 July.

“He was taken to a north London police station for questioning. He has since been released with no further action in respect of the arson allegation.

“He has been bailed for further enquiries in relation to the other allegations. Enquiries continue.”

Eboue has spoken out recently about his heartbreaking downward spiral that has left him feeling “abandoned.”

In a recent interview with French TV show Canal, he opened up on the heartbreak of his divorce and how it has left him feeling alone.

He said: “All I want is to return to football once more. I still possess ability.

“I don’t have anyone by my side nowadays. I feel abandoned.

“I used to get on well with my children and my family, and now I am completely alone.”

Eboue spent seven years in the Premier League and pocketed millions of pounds during his time with Arsenal.

He then transferred to Turkish side Galatasaray in a €3.5million move before switching to Sunderland where he stayed until 2016 having not made a single appearance.