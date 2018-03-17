Hon. Kennedy Agyapong Declares Support For George Afriyie

Tough-talking politician who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the people of Assin North constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has declared his support for George Afriyie and has expressed his optimism of he being the right man to lead Ghana football and says he backs him to succeed.

The Vice president of the Ghana Football Association declared his intention to contest for the 2019 GFA Presidency on Friday night during his 50th birthday celebration.

The seasoned football administrator who is a Board Member of Liberty Professionals has been praised for his openness and vision for revival and development of the game in Ghana, will outdoor his blueprint for changing the face of football but will face a stiff competition from other football administrators in the country who are also eyeing the Ghana FA presidency seat.

And Hon. Agyapong who was among a flock of dignitaries who turned up for the event openly declared support for the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman.

"I’m delighted to be part of this special occasion and let me take this opportunity to congratulate George Afriyie for the bold step taking because he has the knowledge and strength to ascend the seat of the FA presidency and we need people like him because of his love for the sport and qualities.”

“Am assuring all football loving fans and administrators here that, if you vote for him to the seat of President, I will personally support him with my money to develop the game well because without money he can’t manage the association and improve infrastructure to unearth talents”.

“I have met some past and present Politicians from both the NPP and NDC here and can assure you that, we have put our heads together and will come up with some innovative ideas to make George succeed because football shouldn’t be Political and will discuss with the Hon. Sports minister Mr Asiamah to see how best we can go about it.”

George has a vast knowledge of issues bedevilling football in the country and has outlined plans to provide a fix in infrastructure and institutional development of the game.

He becomes the second person after Kudjoe Fianoo openly disclosed that he will contest for the Ghana FA presidency in 2019.