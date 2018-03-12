Kotoko Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin Determined To Get A Balanced Before League Kicks Off

Asante Kotoko coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin says they delay of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League will affect the performance of his players but has admitted that it his duty to make sure he gets a properly balanced team before the season kicks off.

Fabin was appointed to take over from Steve Pollack after failing to progress to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup and he is determined to do well.

“The league has not started and there’s nothing you can do about it. If you’re not able to balance your team before the season starts properly, you can be playing a lot of matches and might end up overusing the players even before the business time of the season” said the Kotoko coach.

“If you’ve realized, we haven’t played so [many] games so as to get the team in shape during this pre-season” he added while appealing to Kotoko fans to rally behind the club during times of adversities.

Kotoko will come up against Bekwai Youth Academy on Thursday.