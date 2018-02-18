Benevelont Ayew Brothers Make Day Of Young Fan After Victory Over Burnley

The Ayew brothers made the day of a young fan who was at the Liberty Stadium to watch the Swans take on Burnley.

The two brothers signed their jerseys for the young fan and spent time with him before driving off after the 1-0 win over Burnley.

The game was the first for Andre Ayew who made a 20 million switch from London club West Ham United back to Wales to play for Swansea.

His younger brother Jordan Ayew is in the best form of his life and arguably the best since he moved from Aston Villa to Swansea over a year ago.

The game was decided by a Ki goal that took Swansea out of the relegation zone and gives them a fighting chance in their bid for survival.

Andre Ayew received a massive welcome after his introduction as he scored 13 goals in the one and only season with Swansea before joining West Ham.

He missed the FA dab draw against Sheffield Wednesday because he was cup tie but will return for the Premier League game against Brighton Hove and Albion.

