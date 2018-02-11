Alhaji Hearts’ Final Funeral Rites To Be Performed Today

The final funeral rites of former Hearts of Oak Board and Management member Alhaji Suleman Braimah, also known as Alhaji Hearts, will be held at the Forecourt of the State House today, Sunday 11th February 2018.

The event will start at 10am to 2pm.

The sad end of the former Hearts man hit the entire football family in Ghana and the funeral rites are expected to attract several dignitaries to the occasion.

Top and influential football administrators, footballers (both active and retired) as well as many influential politicians are expected to grace the occasion.

Alhaji Hearts' death occurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday where he was on admission for some time.

Alhaji Hearts is fondly remembered for his role in the club's 2000 CAF Champions League triumph and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

