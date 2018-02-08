Gov't Pump ¢12.5m Into Renovation Of Accra Stadium

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has officially given the green light for the commencement of phase one of renovation works at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This comes after several complaints from users of the facility. The edifice since its renovation in 2008 for the Africa Cup of Nations has been left in a deplorable state with many describing it as a risk zone.

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah at the Accra Stadium

But the government of Ghana has pumped in GH¢12.5 million for the first phase of the renovation which will be done by Coupbay Ghana Limited. They were chosen after processes of tender were undertaken by the Sports Ministry.

The company is expected to:

1. re-roof the VIP Lounge

2. replace the damaged steel separators in the orange and VIP stands;

3. coat and paint structural steel members with appropriate protecting chemicals/ paints;

4. repair the scoreboard

The renovation works are expected to be completed in September this year, two months before the start of the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

Also, clubs - Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies - who use the stadium for home fixtures have been advised to seek comfort elsewhere.