Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Afriyie Acquah plays final match for Torino; midfielder set to finalize Birmingham move
Afriyie Acquah played his final match for Torino on Sunday ahead of a â‚¬9m (£8.2m) transfer to Birmingham City.
The 25-year-old played the entired duration in Torino's Serie A opener in the 1-1 draw at Bologna.
According to the website Toro.it, a decisive meeting with Birmingham will be held on Tuesday.
Acquah dropped a hint too, as he started following the English club on social media.
The delay is purely due to the Granata being short-staffed for tonight's game, as Daniele Baselli and Mirko Valdifiori are unavailable.
Acquah's replacement will also be at the Stadio Dall'Ara, because there is an agreement in place for Bologna's Godfred Donsah.
