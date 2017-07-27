TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
AFC Wimbledon boss confident Kwesi Appiah will stay fit to power Dons this season
AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley is confident striker Kwesi Appiah will stay fit to power the Dons in the League two in the upcoming season.
Appiah returned to the Dons in their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe after being rested for the win against Championship side Albion Burton.
The 26-year-old has had a torrid two years with injury but he is looking for a fresh start, and if fit, he is likely to get goals this season for the Dons.
"People seem to forget he player of the tournament at the African Cup of Nations when he got his injury," said Ardley.
"We feel we have got a good player there. His hamstring was a little bit tight to face Burton, so we thought we'd leave him for Wycombe on Tuesday night.
"We don't want to do anything stupid now with him or others."
