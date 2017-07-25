TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Medeama striker Bernard Ofori lands in Lusaka to seal Zanaco deal
Zambia giants Zanaco FC are interested in signing Medeama SC striker Bernard Ofori, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The former New Edubiase United star arrived in Lusaka on Sunday and will be assessed by head coach Numba Mumba before a deal will be struck.
Bernard has scored eight goals in the Ghana Premier League this season and was named player of the month of May.
The league champions look to strengthen their squad as they aim at defending the title this season.
If a deal is struck, the lethal striker will be the second Ghanaian to join the Bankers with former Asante Kotoko SC forward Kwame Attram.
