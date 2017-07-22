modernghana logo

Ghana Premier League Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Tema Youth- Phobians to pounce on Harbour Boys

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak skipped the last weekend's action against Asante Kotoko SC due to the latter's involvement in a fatal road accident. 

The Phobians are making a return back on the field as they tackle Tema Youth FC at the Accra sports stadium  this Sunday  in a regional derby.

Frank Elliott Nuttall's men will bounced back from a three match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in their last league game.

They are currently lying 3rd with seven points behind the top two clubs.

The gap could be trimmed to just four if they are victors of the derby  on Sunday .

Aside the injured defender Inusah Musah, the Scottish trainer has all other players available for selection  on Sunday  for the derby.

Tema Youth FC made progress in the premiership survival pursuit as they moved out of the relegation zone with a victory in another derby last weekend.

They came from a goal down to beat regional rivals Inter Allies FC by 3-1 to climb up on the league table to 12th position.

Anything short of win  on Sunday  will see the Harbour City Boys moving back into the danger zone.

The visitors will go 10th on the league log when they manage to overcome the Phobians in  Sunday's  regional derby.

Left back Joshua Oninku is still nursing an injury he sustained at Wa some weeks ago. He misses this weekend's fixture.

Emmanuel Tsibu picked up a knock in a test game  on Thursday  ahead of their visit to the Accra sports stadium  this Sunday .

MATCH FACTS
HEAD TO HEAD
Total league meetings = 11
Hearts of Oak wins = 3
Tema Youth FC wins = 4
Drawn matches = 4
~ Hearts of Oak have won three and drawn none of their last six matches in the premier league.

(W3 D0 L3)
~ Tema Youth FC have lost just two of their last seven fixtures in the league. They have only one win in their last four.

(W3 D2 L2)
~ Hearts of Oak have lost only once in their last eleven home fixtures in the premiership.

(W7 D3 L1)
~ Tema Youth FC have only one victory in their last fifteen away games in the premier league.

(W1 D3 L11)
~ Hearts of Oak have been beaten at home only once to Tema Youth FC in premier league meetings.

(W2 D2 L1)
~ Tema Youth FC have won just one of their last six matches against Hearts of Oak in the premiership.

(W1 D3 L2)
~ Hearts of Oak have managed to keep just four clean sheets from their eleven home fixtures in the league this campaign.

~ Tema Youth FC have conceded in nine of their eleven away matches in the premier league this season.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

