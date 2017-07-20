TOP STORIES
The day Jesus Christ will come,our deeds will be our redeemer.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Amos Frimpong: "We’re still traumatised by the accident"
Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong insists his teammates are still mortified by last week's fatal motor accident.
Ghana football was left shaken by the news last week that, Asante Kotoko have been involved in a fatal motor accident on the Nkawkaw road after their 1-0 defeat to Inter Allies in week 22 of the Ghana Premier League.
It resulted in the death of Kotoko's assistant equipment officer, Kofi Asare, with several players, as well as Polack and his assistant Godwin Ablordey, sustaining serious injuries.
And during an interview with Graphic Sports, Frimpong said that beyond the bruises and injuries that needed time to heal fully, the team's psychologist also had a big task to get the players mentally fit before returning to play.
'From what happened, I think it will be difficult to return in two weeks because most of the players are down."
'The psychologist has a lot of work to do to get the team mentally fit and back on the pitch since most of the players, including myself, are experiencing this for the first time in our lives,' said the Kotoko captain.
'I have been in constant touch with my colleagues, especially Ashitey Ollenu and Michael Akuffu, who sustained deep cuts, to talk to them and to use what happened as a motivation for our subsequent matches.'
He was grateful to the entire football fraternity and their ardent supporters of Kotoko for the love and affection showed them during the club's difficult times.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News