Lloyd Sam scores but DC United crash to 4-3 defeat at Seattle Sounders in MLS
Ghana striker Lloyd Sam was on target for DC United in their 4-3 defeat at Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night in the MLS.
Sam gave his side a 3-1 lead just minutes after halftime to make him one of only 38 players to have scored at least 25 career goals and record 25 assists.
United jumped out to an ideal start, scoring in the 8th minute to take the early lead.
Deshorn Brown finished a Patrick Nyarko cross right in front of goal, giving Brown his second goal in as many matches.
Keeping the pressure on the Sounders' defense, United doubled their lead in the 27th minute off of an Ian Harkes score.
