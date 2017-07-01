TOP STORIES
Ghana seek to redeem image as they face USA today
After a frustrating defeat to Mexico in a friendly match on Wednesday, the Black Stars of Ghana will attempt to redeem their image in another friendly match today(Saturday).
Coach Kwesi Appiah who was defeated for the first time since his return, blamed the referee for their 1-0 loss to Mexico.
However, the game against USA presents another opportunity for Appiah and his charges to prove that they are one of the best teams on the continent.
They would also go into the game with vengeance on their minds after that painful defeat to USA in the first group game of the 2014 World Cup.
That game started Ghana's abysmal performance and subsequent exit from the group stages of the World Cup.
Though a friendly match, the game is expected to be approached with seriousness as both teams are gradually becoming rivals at the world stage.
The game would be played at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium, Connecticut and it's expected to attract a large crowd.
The Black Stars camp had to move from Houston to Connecticut where the players will train in the morning and play the game in the evening.
The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has assured the public that all issues have been settled and the Stars would give USA a run for their money.
