US Embassy denies top Ghanaian journalists, football administrators visas ahead of next week's friendly
The dream of several top Ghanaian journalists and football administrators to travel to the US have been extinguished after the Embassy denied them traveling visas ahead of next week's international friendly.
In a painful episode, the US Embassy denied over 40 sports journals and administrators the golden chance to visit the land of opportunity with suspicion the affected applicants might not return home from Donald Trump's land.
It appears the Embassy will not risk given them the opportunity let alone smell the chance of stepping foot in the most powerful country in the world.
GHANAsoccernet.com understands large number of early applicants were issued the visas while late applicants suffered the jolt.
The US Embassy have tightened security in the country which has largely affected several nations including Ghana.
The US Embassy to Ghana Robert Jackson told the Ghanaian Parliament this week that former Presidents and Members of Parliament (MP) will join the queue like ordinary Ghanaians when applying for US visas for their private visits.
The Black Stars are build to play Mexico in Houston on June 28 before playing the Yankees in Connecticut on July 1.
The team is set to leave on Friday night.
