Barnsley fans desperately try to block Andy Yiadom’s exit from the club

2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has generated a lot of interest in the English Premier League with Barnsley fans hoping to hold on to their priced asset.

The young but powerful right back was voted the clubs players player of the year in the just ended season for the championship side.

In the year under review he also earned a call up into the Black Stars where he made his debut in a fascinating game against Egypt.

His incredible rise has seen Burnley, Swansea City and West Ham United all inquire about his ability.

According to the Barnsley guide some fans of the club have called on the clubs management to do everything possible to hold on to the defender.

Andy Yiadom

