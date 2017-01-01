AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Egypt get training underway in Cairo; Mohamed Salah absent

Ghana's opponents Egypt started training on Sunday for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon which is two weeks away.

Six foreign based players were available for the session at the Cairo International Sports Stadium.

Defenders Omar Gaber,(FC Basel, Switzerland) and Karim Hafez (Racing Club de Lens, France), winger Mahmoud Kaharaba (Itthad Jeddah, Saudi); midfielders Amr Warda (Panetolikos, Greece) and Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (Mouscron, Belgium); and forward Ahmed 'Kouka' Hassan (Braga, Portugal) were present.

Midfielders Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England) and Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Ahly Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) are scheduled to arrive in Cairo Sunday.

Striker Mohamed Salah (Roma, Italy) will arrive Monday, two days before defender Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City, England).

Egypt open their campaign in Group D against Mali on 17 January before facing Ghana and Uganda.

The Pharaohs are making a return after missing the last THREE editions of the tournament.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com