Ghana striker Majeed Waris misses Lorient win over Saint-Etienne with groin injury

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris missed Lorient's 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne due to a groin injury, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 24-year-old could not make the squad after picking the injury during a training session.

However Lorient managed to win the game in his absence to breathe live into their survival hopes.

He scored four straight goals in his last four games for Lorient before the injury.

He's expected back in a fortnight time.
