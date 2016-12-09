Ahmed Toure tips upcoming Ghana Premier League to be tough

Bechem United striker Ahmed Toure has tipped the upcoming Ghana Premier League to be very tough following the performance of Kotoko, Hearts, Medeama and Aduana Stars in the just ended FAB G6 Tournament.

Bechem United goal the third place slot to Asante Kotoko after losing 5-4 in a game that saw Ahmed Toure taking an early shower.

And the experienced striker says the upcoming season with be very tough based on the performance of the teams at the G6 Tournament.

"The coming season will be very tough. All the clubs are preparing very well and the performance of the six clubs in the G6 shows that the season will not be easy," Toure said.

"Kotoko have some new players as well as Hearts. They're all preparing very well for the league and Aduana have excellent players and a good coach.

The former Ghana Premier League best player also tipped the newly promoted sides to be very dangerous as they have also signed some good players.

Elmina Sharks, Great Olympics and Bolga All Stars have all gained promotion into the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League and Toure says they will also be dangerous.

"Even the newly promoted teams are also preparing very well. They can also be dangerous so the league will be touch," he concluded.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com