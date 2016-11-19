Acting Hearts MD Odotei-Sowah apologizes to fans for league title slip in just ended GPL  

As if admitting that the departure of Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi from the club was a mistake, Atg. Managing Director of struggling Accra Hearts of Oak, Odotei-Sowah has apologized to their supporters for letting the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League trophy slip through their fingers following the departure of the Japanese.

To him, the just ended Ghana Premier League season was one for the Phobians to rediscover the lost glory but the departure of Kenichi thwarted their efforts..

Coloured with his flamboyance, Kenichi Yatsuhashi gave the Phobian family cause to believe that their eight-year league title drought could be over.

But the Odotei-Sowah led management parted ways with the promising Japanese trainer at the end of the first round when the team was third on the sixteen-team league table.

And the acting MD of the club has apologized to the teaming fans of the club for letting the title slip.

'Last season promised a lot but, did not deliver the results we all expected and we take this opportunity to apologize to all Phobians for that setback,' Odotei noted during the 105th Anniversary celebration of the club.

The decision to part ways with the Japanese trainer who has now been named the head coach of top Nigerian club Ifenyi Ubah, was greeted with massive disagreement from the fans and football enthusiast in the country but the management went ahead with the decision.

