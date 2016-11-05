Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
5 November 2016

Christian Atsu: Ghana winger scores in Newcastle win

Christian Atsu's third minute goal ensure the Magpies made another quickfire start at St James' Park as they beat Cardiff 2-1.

It is the third time in as many home games that the Magpies have struck early. Ayoze Perez gave them the lead against Ipswich in the very first minute, while Ciaran Clark's 11th minute effort set them on their way to a 3-1 triumph over Brenford.

play Atsu gets the first goal

