Tagoe Seeks Blessings From Wulomo

The International Boxing Organization (IBO) World title tour hit the Ga State yesterday where World Title hopeful Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe together with his team called on the priests of Ga State at Bukom in Accra.

The sleek boxer was in the company of Executives of Baby Jet Promotions to seek divine blessing from the Wulomo ahead of his clash with Fernando David Saucedo scheduled for November 25.

Team Tagoe earlier visited the family head of the Tagoe family to also seek his blessing and prayers in his quest to become Ghana’s 8th World Champion.

Later, the team proceeded to the Sakumo We, and then to the Nae-We, Korle We and Akanmanje all in the name of soliciting support ahead of the bog fight.

Tagoe thanked the various leaders and urged Ghanaians to remember him in their prayers to land the world title come November 25.

Consultant to Baby Jet Promotions, Ekow Asmah, also briefed the media on the series of courtesy calls the Promotional outfit intends to carry ahead of the bout.

He indicated that the belt tour began in Bukom as a sign of respect and appreciation to GA State for their contribution to boxing in the country and beyond. He mentioned that the next call will be to see the Chief Imam, Christian leaders, politicians and other prominent figures in Ghana.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum