Gyan Out Of Egypt Clash

Ghana named debutantes Alhassan Wakaso and Andy Yiadom in a 23-man injury-ravaged squad without key players Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah for this month’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

The Black Stars coach, Avram Grant has been forced to travel to Alexandria for the very important match without Gyan and Juventus playmaker Kwadwo Asamoah because of injuries. The only boost for the Black Stars in the squad is the return of Andre Ayew who has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the previous game against Uganda. The West Ham United player will lead the Black Stars into the game in Alexandria as Ghana chases a good result in the game.

Grant will heavily rely on regular players in the team who have played in the team since the former Chelsea coach took over the Black Stars. The major changes to the squad are Portugal-based Wakaso whose brother Mubarak is already a settled member of the squad. The midfielder looks to have profited from the injury to Italy-based Alfred Duncan as his form for Rio Ave in the Portuguese top-flight has been impressive over the past three seasons. Carved in the mould of Yaya Toure, Alhassan Wakaso is expected to give the Black Stars a lot of options in the defensive and offensive midfield.

Yiadom looks to have been called thanks to his form for English Championship side Barnsley.

Ghana’s clash with Egypt is scheduled for 13 November in Borg El-Arab stadium in Alexandria. Egypt have made a good start in the World Cup qualifier with an away victory against Congo, while Ghana was held to a disappointing goalless draw at home by minnows Uganda.The Pharaohs are leading group E with three points, two ahead of second-placed Ghana. Seven-time African champions, Egypt has made only two World Cup appearances, both in Italy in 1934 and 1990.

Ghana is chasing their fourth successive appearance at the World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Alhassan Wakaso (Rio Ave, Portugal), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland)