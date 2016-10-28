Eric Bekoe: Great Olympics perfect place for me to shine

Eric Bekoe says Great Olympics is the perfect place for him to return to the big time after agreeing a two-year deal.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king met expectations on his return to the top-flight by emerging top scorer for Sekondi Hasaacas with eight last season.

The 28-year-old told Goal: ''I have agreed to join Great Olympics ahead of the new season. They offered me a two-year contract and I was impressed with the terms and conditions.

''I went to Accra with my agent to meet the club's top hierarchy. They revealed to us that because of my past achievements in the league, I have to be outdoored to the club's supporters because I am a big signing so I will sign the contract next week and the outdooring will follow.''

Bekoe will be playing for his third Ghana Premier League club after blossoming at Asante Kotoko before leaving for Egyptian side Petrojet where injury struck.

He later regained full fitness and signed for Berekum Chelsea but suffered an nasty injury while playing with friends in the off season.

''I think Great Olympics is a perfect place for me and I hope to be a success. The current management members of the club are top-notch and I believe their aims can be achieved with the right approach," he said.

''I was disappointed last season at Hasaacas because despite all the efforts, the club was relegated. I want to help Olympics to at least maintain the premiership status after next season before I even eye an individual award."

