ANALYSIS: Is Kwadwo Asamoah 'afraid' of playing for the Black Stars now? [Video]

Andre Ayew is back from injury, earlier than scheduled. He played for West Ham on Wednesday. Asamoah Gyan is also fit, and even scored this week for Al Ahli Dubai.

Kwadwo Asamoah also had a run in Italy on Wednesday. But Joy Sports understand the Juventus man is, once again, very unlikely to play for Ghana against Egypt in the World Cup qualifiers because he usually gets injuries when he features for the national team. The bigger question is: Has he consistently avoided the national team?

How true are reports that he fears playing for the team because of consistent injuries when he comes home?

Joy Sports was in South Africa with the Black Stars when they played Bafana Bafana two weeks ago. Gary Al-Smith and Benedict Owusu assess the situation and analyse the tactical decisions Avram Grant has to make before facing the north African giants on November 13.

This was aired on the sports segment of The Pulse on JoyNews channel.

