Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 25 October 2016 18:55 CET

In-form Kevin Prince Boateng steals show at La Liga awards night with stunning wife Melissa Satta

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng is one who does not disappoint when it comes to fashion and swag,the former AC Milan man was again spot on during the La Liga awards night.

Boateng who is on fire attended the event with his high class wife Melissa Satta who was born for events like this.

Melissa Satta, who is a ridiculously hot model did not miss the opportunity to show case the depth of her wardrobe and picked the right dress that got everyone talking at the event held on Monday evening in Spain.

With Boateng fitting in a slim Italian suit the impeccable Satta showed again that her taste for fashion was second to none as she stood tall  in the midst of the wives of global footballers in a silky black dress to match her colour and that of her super star husband.

The 29-year-old Boateng has found form again in the Spanish League and is clearly enjoying his football again after a turbulent last two years.

The only downside of the night was that the Barcelona players boycotted the event because their coach Luis Enrique was overlooked for the best coach of the year despite winning the league so neither Luis Suarez of Lionel Messi was present.

By Rahman Osman 
Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Knowing our rights is very good,if olny it is link with limitation.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img