2017 AFCON: Asamoah Gyan optimistic Ghana will end 34-year trophy drought

Asamoah Gyan is hopeful Ghana will put an end to the nations long search for a continental trophy by winning the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Ghana have not won the AFCON since 1982, despite having played in three different finals since that time.

Asamoah Gyan who was part of the Black Stars teams that lost the 2010 and 2015 Cup of Nation is confident Ghana will win the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

'It is a tough group, I don't think any Ghanaian will say it is an easy Group,' he told Hot FM.

'But as you know we are determined to win the trophy, for us that is our main target. You know is being a long time the country won the AFCON title.

'We want to end that by winning the tournament in Gabon, is not going to be easy but I believe we can do it.'

Ghana have been drawn in group D of the 2017 African Cup of Nations alongside Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh